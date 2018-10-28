Three people arrested in the death of a man in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE- Police have arrested three people following an investigation regarding a dead body that was found on the levee off of Henderson Road.

Police arrested, Howard L. Gautreaux, Decota McGee and Morgan Landry for the death of 38-year-old Brocky McGee. Investigators determined that McGee died of a gunshot a wound.

Howard L. Gautreaux was charged on one count of Second Degree Murder and one count Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Decota McGee and Morgan Landry were both charged on one count of Accessory After The Fact Of 2nd Degree Murder.

The three were booked at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.