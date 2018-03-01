Latest Weather Blog
Three men charged in separate child rape cases
FRANKLIN- A grand jury indicted three men accused of raping children in separate cases, WWL-TV reports.
The indictments were announced Thursday. One child had allegedly been abused for five years, between 2009 and 2014, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.
Prosecutors said 41-year-old Andrew Fonz Hunt was indicted on first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile. He is accused of molesting and raping a girl from the time she was 8 until she was 13.
Louis J. Crawford III, 29, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in July 2017. He was indicted on one count of first-degree rape.
Kendrick L. Baker, 27, is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in February 2017 and was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13.
Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged crimes because of the victim's ages.
