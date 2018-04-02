Latest Weather Blog
Three men admit to conspiring to steal credit card numbers
HARVEY, La. (AP) - Prosecutors in Louisiana say three Cuban nationals have admitted that they agree together and with others to obtain credit and debit card numbers that had been skimmed from gas pumps.
A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 32-year-old Yusniel Hernandez Perez, 31-year-old Yadier Aluijas Fernandez, and 23-Year-old Henry David Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud Thursday.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the men, who had been residing in Texas before their arrest, traveled to locations in Louisiana, where skimmers were previously installed and returned to Texas. They would then return to Louisiana with counterfeit access devices, which they used to make purchases as a local merchant.
A fourth defendant, Alayn Alvarez Castro, was arrested last year and the trio is set to be sentenced July 11.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases
-
NAACP calls from grand jury in Alton Sterling case
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...