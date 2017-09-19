81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three members of Congress arrested at Trump Tower street protest

2 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 8:15 PM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Three Democratic members of Congress have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges at a protest outside Trump Tower.
  
U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on New York's Fifth Avenue on Tuesday and refused to move.
  
The lawmakers were handcuffed and led away. Police say they were issued desk appearance tickets and released.
  
The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
  
Protest organizers said before the event the lawmakers planned to get arrested.
  
President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican was scheduled to stay at Trump Tower afterward but wasn't present for the protest.
