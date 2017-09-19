Three members of Congress arrested at Trump Tower protest

During a recent protest at Trump Tower three members of Congress were arrested.

U.S. Reps Raul Grijalva, of Arizona; Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois; and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on Fifth Avenue Tuesday afternoon and refused to move.

The Democratic speaker of New York's City Council, Melissa Mark-Viverito, also was handcuffed and led away.

The Congress members, the Democratic speaker and other protesters were outside Trump Tower demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Prior to the protest, organizers said that the lawmakers planned to get arrestd.

President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday. The Republican is scheduled to stay at Trump Tower this evening, but wasn't present for the protest.