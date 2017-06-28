Three LSU basketball players accused of shooting at people with paintball guns

BATON ROUGE - Three LSU basketball players received summons after reportedly shooting at people walking on campus with paintball guns.

Galen Alexander, Mayan Kiir, and Wayde Sims were issued summons by LSUPD on June 16, according to LSUPD. According to LSU newspaper The Reveille, officers responded to a report that someone walking along Dalrymple Drive was shot with paintballs in front of the Music and Dramatic Arts building.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade released a statement in reference to the situation, saying "I'm aware of the situation and we are dealing with the matter internally. I'm extremely disappointed in these players and the poor judgement they used. This is no way to represent LSU or our basektball program. They have a clear understanding of what our expectations are as a program both on and off the court."

All three students were released after the summons were issued.