Three local students earn perfect ACT scores

BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge high school students have earned perfect scores on the ACT exam.

According to a release from the East Baton Rouge School System, three students at Baton Rouge Magnet High netted the perfect score of 36 on the fall 2017 exams. With a national average of 21, less than one percent of students who take the exam earn a perfect score.

Senior Orianne Luo is a National Merit Semifinalist and National AP Scholar. She is in Mu Alpha Theta and enjoys playing the violin. Luo plans on studying Statistics in college.

Senior Ziying He is an AP National Scholar. She enjoys performing Classical Chinese dancing and plans to study Computer Sciences.

Junior Anusha Zaman is an AP National Scholar. Last year, her Science Fair project placed 3rd in the International Science Fair and received a special award from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Fewer than 20 students in Louisiana achieved a perfect score on the ACT in the last year. Seven Baton Rouge Magnet High School students earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT in 2017.