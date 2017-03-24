Three killed in rural highway crash Friday

GREENSBURG - At least three people died in a car crash along a rural stretch of highway in St. Helena Parish Friday night.

Sources told WBRZ, the wreck happened around 9 p.m. on La. 10 about two miles west of Greensburg. Authorities were still investigating the crash as of this post, and had not release specific information.

More will be released overnight or Saturday morning. Check back for updates.

