73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three killed in rural highway crash Friday

1 hour 18 minutes 6 seconds ago March 24, 2017 Mar 24, 2017 Friday, March 24 2017 March 24, 2017 10:11 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GREENSBURG - At least three people died in a car crash along a rural stretch of highway in St. Helena Parish Friday night.

Sources told WBRZ, the wreck happened around 9 p.m. on La. 10 about two miles west of Greensburg.  Authorities were still investigating the crash as of this post, and had not release specific information.

More will be released overnight or Saturday morning.  Check back for updates.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days