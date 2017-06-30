Three juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to shreiff's deputies.



EBRSO officials say the three juveniles were booked for their part in a series of car burglaries in the Jefferson and Tiger Bend areas, stealing numerous items totalling more than $30,000 in value.



Detectives charged the juveniles with two counts of aggravated burglary, 18 counts of simple burglary, and theft of firearms.