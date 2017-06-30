85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries in Baton Rouge

1 hour 24 minutes 19 seconds ago June 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Friday, June 30 2017 June 30, 2017 7:01 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to shreiff's deputies.

EBRSO officials say the three juveniles were booked for their part in a series of car burglaries in the Jefferson and Tiger Bend areas, stealing numerous items totalling more than $30,000 in value.

Detectives charged the juveniles with two counts of aggravated burglary, 18 counts of simple burglary, and theft of firearms.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days