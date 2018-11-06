Three injured in Monday night crash on Government St.

BATON ROUGE - Three people were taken to the hospital after a late night crash in Baton Rouge.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Government Street and Richland Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a Ford truck hit a Jeep Cherokee as the Jeep was attempting to make a left turn.

Police say the vehicles also hit a brick wall and a utility pole.

The injuries of the driver of the Ford appear to be non-life threatening, while the driver and the passenger of the Jeep are still in critical condition, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.