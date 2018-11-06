69°
Latest Weather Blog
Three injured in Monday night crash on Government St.
BATON ROUGE - Three people were taken to the hospital after a late night crash in Baton Rouge.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Government Street and Richland Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a Ford truck hit a Jeep Cherokee as the Jeep was attempting to make a left turn.
Police say the vehicles also hit a brick wall and a utility pole.
The injuries of the driver of the Ford appear to be non-life threatening, while the driver and the passenger of the Jeep are still in critical condition, according to authorities.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miderm Election Day: Cast your vote and make your voice heard
-
Tribute for Wayde Sims to follow men's basketball season opener
-
I-12 reopens after police retrieve man from atop highway sign
-
Homeowner fashions homemade alarm system to scare off burglars
-
Louisiana voters to decide on fantasy sports betting