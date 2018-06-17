89°
Latest Weather Blog
Three injured in crash involving motorhome on LA 16
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorhome in Livingston Parish Sunday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took place on LA 16 near Juban Road sometime after 10:00 a.m.
Three people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition as a result of the crash. At least one of those three was transported via AirMed.
No further information was available. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parkview Baptist teen preps for national rodeo
-
Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern