Three injured in crash involving motorhome on LA 16

Sunday, June 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorhome in Livingston Parish Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took place on LA 16 near Juban Road sometime after 10:00 a.m.

Three people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition as a result of the crash. At least one of those three was transported via AirMed. 

No further information was available. Check back for updates.

