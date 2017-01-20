Three injured in blast at 'small' oil facility

WHITE CASTLE - Three workers sustained injuries after an explosion at an oil storage tank facility Friday.

The blast happened at a group of storage tanks on River Road downriver from White Castle but before Donaldsonville. Sources said the incident was in the 33000 block of La. 405. A Google Earth view of the area shows three tanks far off the highway, set up to store oil that may have been removed from deep under ground nearby.

Two of the three workers were taken to a hospital on the west side of the Mississippi River. The third worker refused to be transported to an emergency room.

Sources told WBRZ the injuries were minor burns.

The blast happened about 1:30 Friday afternoon.

