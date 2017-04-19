83°
Three injured in bizarre crash involving car and tree
BATON ROUGE - A man was rushed to a hospital after he was pulled from being pinned between a car and a tree Wednesday afternoon.
The man and others were sitting below a tree on Elm Grove Garden Drive when a car crashed into the it. The man who was pinned to the tree was transported to the hospital along with two others. Sources said the man who was pinned was in critical condition.
MORE: rescue workers are trying to get the man out. Sources telling me 2-3 people were sitting under the tree when the crash happened. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 19, 2017
