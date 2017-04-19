83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three injured in bizarre crash involving car and tree

1 hour 54 minutes 52 seconds ago April 19, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 Wednesday, April 19 2017 April 19, 2017 1:51 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man was rushed to a hospital after he was pulled from being pinned between a car and a tree Wednesday afternoon. 

The man and others were sitting below a tree on Elm Grove Garden Drive when a car crashed into the it. The man who was pinned to the tree was transported to the hospital along with two others.  Sources said the man who was pinned was in critical condition. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days