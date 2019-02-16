Three injured after shots fired at large party early Saturday morning

GONZALES- At least three people were shot at a large party in Donaldsonville early Saturday morning.

According to police, authorities were on scene at a rap party with roughly 250 people in attendance Saturday morning when multiple shots were fired and three people were struck.

Two people are still in the hospital but are in stable condition, one person was taken to the hospital but was released shortly after.

The party took place at a dance studio on Hwy 1 South in Donaldsonville. According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's office spokesperson, officers were already on the scene for crowd control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.