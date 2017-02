Three hurt after train crashes into 18-wheeler on Highway 1

PLAQUEMINE- A train hit an 18-wheeler truck on Highway 1 at Industrial Boulevard around noon Monday.

According to a witness, the train pushed the truck a quarter mile down the track before coming to a stop. Three were taken from the scene by EMS with moderate injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

