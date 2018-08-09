Three homeless people found dead in Denver

Photo: Denver7

DENVER (AP) - Police are trying to determine if the deaths of three homeless people in Denver are related to an earlier stabbing in the area.

Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations, says a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the stabbing early Thursday that left the victim critically injured near a light rail station south of downtown.

A passer-by found the bodies of two men and a woman in the area a few hours later.

Their deaths have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated as homicides. Montoya did not say how the three died and did not know if the suspect or victim in the stabbing were homeless.