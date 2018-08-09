81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three homeless people found dead in Denver

1 hour 51 minutes ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 5:25 PM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Denver7
DENVER (AP) - Police are trying to determine if the deaths of three homeless people in Denver are related to an earlier stabbing in the area.
  
Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations, says a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the stabbing early Thursday that left the victim critically injured near a light rail station south of downtown.
  
A passer-by found the bodies of two men and a woman in the area a few hours later.
  
Their deaths have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated as homicides. Montoya did not say how the three died and did not know if the suspect or victim in the stabbing were homeless.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days