Three holiday shoplifters arrested, two wanted for stealing from area stores

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested three suspects who attempted to steal merchandise from areas clothing stores.

The arrests were made in the 10500 block of South Mall Drive Thursday evening. Brandi Binson, Ashley Knighten, and Kimaijah Aclise were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for felony theft and conspiracy.

Police believe the suspects worked with a small group of thieves who stole from multiple stores in the area. The group may also be responsible for thefts in Livingston and Ascension Parishes.

Two other suspects eluded police and are still at large.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on shoplifting incidents can call authorities.