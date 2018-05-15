Three family dogs killed in Denham Springs house fire

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three family pets were reportedly killed in a house fire in Livingston Parish Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a mobile home on Brittany Court around 4:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 5:30, however the home sustained major damage in the blaze.

The homeowner's son says three dogs were inside at the time of the fire. All three were killed.

Police say the elderly resident was not home when the trailer caught fire and did not suffer any injuries.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.