81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

3 hours 12 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, March 28 2018 Mar 28, 2018 March 28, 2018 9:38 AM March 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns. Facebook acknowledged on Sunday that it began uploading call and text logs from phones running Google's Android system in 2015.

Facebook added that only users who gave appropriate permission were affected, that it didn't collect the contents of messages or calls, and that users can opt out of the data collection and have the stored logs deleted by changing their app settings.

The suit seeks class-action status. A message seeking comment from Facebook on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days