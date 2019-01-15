40°
Three deputies shot while serving search warrant at Texas home
ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say three deputies have been shot and wounded while serving a search warrant at a home in Odessa.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says officers returned fire and one person was killed during the Monday night shooting. Investigators believe the person who died was the subject of the search warrant, though authorities have not said how the person died.
Griffis says two of the deputies were shot in the leg and one had a graze wound to the mouth. He says all are expected to recover. The sheriff says the search warrant was related to drugs.
A second person who was at the home has been taken into custody.
