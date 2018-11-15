Three dead in wake of violent northshore crime spree

SLIDELL - Three people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a violent series of events on the northshore last week.

The violence began after Slidell Police responded to a suspected overdose Nov. 8 on Gwen Drive around 10:15 p.m. Detectives believe the woman's son, 29-year-old Joshua Cox, soon learned of her overdose and asked his wife to take him to the hospital.

Authorities say that on the way to the hospital, Cox and his wife got into an argument, ending with Cox shooting her in the chest. Cox then dropped her off at the medical center and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police began searching for Cox throughout the night and into the early morning.

Cox wasn't seen or heard from until around 4:30 a.m. the next morning when police responded to reports of a shots fired call at an apartment complex on Lee Street. At the scene, police found Cox lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating the incident, authorities found keys to a white Chevy Tahoe in Cox's pocket. The vehicle was located in the parking lot where Cox was found shot and inside officers found the body of 38-year-old Christopher Evens. Based on evidence, authorities believe Cox saw Evans working on the truck as he fled the nearby hospital and saw it as an opportunity to swap vehicles. Cox apparently shot Evans in the head, stole his vehicle, and then to the apartment complex.

At the complex, investigators believe Cox tried to rob 26-year-old Jamile Robinson, who shot the would-be robber. Robinson told investigators he shot Cox in self-defense.

Cox's wife is currently recovering in the hospital from the shooting. Cox himself later died from his injuries. Robinson is not being charged with Cox's death at this time, but he was arrested on unrelated charges.