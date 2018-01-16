Three churches firebombed in Chile during pope visit

SANTIAGO, Chile- Three churches have been firebombed in Chile on the first full day of Pope Francis' visit to the Andean nation.

Authorities say two churches were burned in the early hours of Tuesday in the southern Araucania region. The pope is set to visit with indigenous Mapuches Wednesday in Temuco, the capital of Araucania. The third church attacked was in Puento Alto, just south of Santiago.

Including the latest firebombings, nine churches have been attacked in Chile since Friday.

In recent years, the Mapuche have burned churches to agitate for the return of ancestral lands and recognition of their language. It's not clear who has been behind the spate of recent burnings.