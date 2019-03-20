70°
Three children hurt in Livingston Parish school bus crash

Wednesday, March 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities say multiple children were hurt after one school bus rear-ended another in Livingston Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported just before 3 p.m. on Cherokee Avenue in Denham Springs. According to the sheriff's office, three children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was reportedly caused by a school bus that rear-ended another. 

There's currently no word on potential charges for anyone involved.

