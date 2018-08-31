Three children among injured in New Mexico bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Officials at University of New Mexico Hospital say three children were among those passengers seriously injured in a bus crash involving a semitrailer on a New Mexico interstate.

Two of them are being treated in the hospital's neonatal unit. Hospital officials said Friday that 10 passengers who were still being treated at the Albuquerque hospital, including an adult in critical condition and two others in intensive care. Some patients are expected to undergo surgery.

Doctors say many face long periods of recovery and that injuries ranged from head trauma to spine fractures and broken bones. The crash killed eight people. Several other injured passengers are being treated at hospitals in the Gallup area.

The crash happened Thursday along Interstate 40, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. Authorities say preliminary information indicates a semitrailer smashed into the bus after one of its tires blew out.

Greyhound officials say 49 passengers were on board.