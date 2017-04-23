Three children among five killed in New York house fire

NEW YORK - New York City officials say five people, including three children, are dead and multiple people have been injured in a house fire.



The fire broke out Sunday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in the Queens Village neighborhood of Queens. The two-story single family home was engulfed by the four-alarm blaze. Television news footage showed flames chewing through the roof and roaring in upstairs rooms of the house as smoke poured from it.



Witnesses reported hearing a series of loud booms and seeing someone tumble from a second-story window during the fire.



Neighbor Denise Coleman told the Daily News of New York that people were screaming to get the children out. She said some of the children were limp and the smoke was overwhelming.



Another witness, Tiasha Johnson, told the newspaper that the family's relative screamed for the little ones.



Officials say the blaze was the deadliest fire in the nation's biggest city since March 2015, when a house fire in Brooklyn killed seven children, all siblings.