Three charged in pair of Baton Rouge bank robberies in 2016

Photo: Courtney Johnson, Aranaye Clay, and Asa Baker

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested three suspects connected to two robberies that occurred at the same bank in 2016.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robberies occurred on August 10, 2016 and November 13, 2016 at the Whitney Bank on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The three suspects were arrested Thursday.

Courtney Johnson, 29, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and obstruction of justice. Aranaye Clay and Asa Baker, both 22 years old, are charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The arrests were part of a joint investigation between the Baton Rouge Police Armed Robbery Detectives and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Baton Rouge Field Office.