Three Baton Rouge students get perfect scores on ACT
BATON ROUGE- Congratulations are in order for three Baton Rouge Magnet High School students who earned perfect scores on their ACT exams.
Sophomores Grace Qian and Krishna Pochana and junior Robert Chumbley all earned a perfect 36 on the February test. According to a release, it was the student's first time taking the ACT since taking the test as part of the Duke TIP program in 7th grade.
In Louisiana, approximately 30 students earn perfect ACT scores each year, the release stated. Baton Rouge Magnet High School currently has nine students with perfect ACTs, two sophomores, three juniors, and four seniors.
Qian plays the violin and is in Beta Club. Pochana is in Science Olympiad, Key Club and enjoys programming video games. Chumbley plays piano in the BRMHS Jazz Band, likes writing, and enjoys learning languages.
