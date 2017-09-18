75°
Three Baton Rouge museums showcase Louisiana in World War I

Monday, September 18 2017
Three exhibits about Louisiana's part in World War I will include a walk-through simulation of a trench and dugout on the Western Front, propaganda posters and a vase crafted from a spent artillery shell.

The Louisiana State Museum's Capitol Park Museum , the Old State Capitol Museum and the USS Kidd Veterans Museum all will hold free receptions on Sept. 28 to open the exhibits.

The exhibit of propaganda posters at the castle-shaped Old State Capitol will close Dec. 17. The Capital Park Museum exhibition will be open through June 9, and the one at the veterans museum through next year.

