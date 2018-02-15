Three arrested on Medicaid welfare fraud charges

Photo: Kevin Washington, Charetta Ellis, and Carl Bell

BATON ROUGE - Three people have been arrested in Louisiana on multiple counts of Medicaid welfare fraud.

Three people from different areas across the state were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Charetta Ellis of Baton Rouge, 49, was arrested on one count of filing/maintaining false public records and one count of Medicaid fraud. Ellis allegedly submitted progress notes for services not rendered.

Kevin Washington of Shreveport, 45, was arrested on one count of filing/maintaining false public records and one count of Medicaid fraud. He allegedly provided false and fraudulent claims for services and allegedly fabricated and altered the insurance claim date of damage before submitting it to be filed in public records.

Carl Bell of Ponchatoula, 52, was arrested on two counts of Medicaid fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets for services not rendered.