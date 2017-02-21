58°
Three arrested in theft of truckload of diapers

February 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
Photo: ABC 13

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island police have arrested a third person in the theft of a truckload of diapers worth about $90,000.

Rodney Dalzon was ordered held without bail after an arraignment on larceny, theft and conspiracy charges Tuesday.

He surrendered to police earlier Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.

State police say Dalzon leased the Providence storefront where detectives found 800 boxes of diapers last week. Another 600 diapers were later found in a Cranston home.

Dalzon also has been charged with violating the terms of probation from a prior conviction.

Police say a man sold the diapers instead of delivering them to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Massachusetts. He and another man were arraigned on larceny charges last week.

