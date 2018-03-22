Three arrested in prostitution sting at Baton Rouge motel

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested after a pair of women allegedly agreed to have sex with an undercover deputy for money Wednesday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Quinton Johnson has been arrested for human trafficking. Johnson and two women were taken into custody after the females met with an undercover deputy at a local motel and negotiated for sex in exchange for money.

The sheriff's office says one of the women made contact with the deputy on social media and arranged to meet at the motel on Reiger Road. There, the officer negotiated to have sex with Shaniqua Pennington and another woman, Alicia Riggs. Once they agreed on a price of $200 each, the officer signaled for SWAT to move in and the pair was taken into custody.

They explained to the officers that they made contact with Johnson after he messaged her about 'work' on social media. According to one of the women, Johnson told her to meet up at a Baton Rouge bus stop. From there, she was taken to a motel where Johnson told her she would have to earn $2,000 through prostitution before he would allow her to leave Baton Rouge.

One of the women added she was afraid of Johnson and obeyed him out of fear.

Pennington and Riggs are both charged with prostitution. Pennington also faces a charge for marijuana possession.

Johnson was found in a nearby parking lot and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on human trafficking charges.