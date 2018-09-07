Three arrested, four motorcycles recovered after Gonzales burglary

GONZALES - Three suspects have been arrested after multiple motorcycles were stolen from a Gonzales business at the beginning of the week.

On Monday, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Light Speed Motors on Airline Highway in reference to a burglary. At the scene, deputies learned that at least five suspects had entered the business by breaking the windows.

According to a release, five motorcycles stolen. The motorcycles are valued at more than $20,000.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office observed a juvenile suspiciously pushing a motorcycle down a street. It was later discovered that the motorcycle was one of the five stolen from the Gonzales business.

Through the joint investigation, three suspects were arrested and four of the motorcycles have been recovered.

A male juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, burglary, felony theft, and damage to property. He was released to his parents.

Harden Lewis,19, and Dequan Stewart, 17, were booked on the similar charges. Both were booked into the Assumption Parish Jail and will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.