Three arrested for taking John Deere vehicle from LSU locker room

Photo: Daryl Lally, Tyler Jones, and Robert Nicklas

BATON ROUGE - LSU police arrested three men who stole a John Deere utility vehicle from the football locker room and went on a drunken joyride early Sunday morning.

Officers saw the suspects in the Gator XUV in front of the Huey Long Fieldhouse close to the intersection of Dalrymple Drive and Cypress Drive before 3 a.m. Once the men saw the police, two attempted to flee the scene until officers told them to stop.

According to arrest reports, the suspects refused to tell police where they got the vehicle, but it had an LSU property tag and markings indicating it belonged to football equipment staff. Authorities say the vehicle is valued at more than $10,818.

After agreeing to a field sobriety test the driver, identified as Daryl Lally, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Lally, Tyler Jones, and Robert Nicklas were charged with theft of a motor vehicle.