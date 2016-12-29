Three arrested for prostitution on Kimbro Drive

BATON ROUGE – One woman was arrested for prostitution, along with two others, after police set up surveillance of a home on Kimbro Drive.

Lian Ma was arrested on the charge of prostitution. Yu Bai and Yinliu Shi were also arrested, however their charges are not clear at the time of this post.

On Dec. 28 around 7 p.m. Baton Rouge Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Kimbro Drive due to complaints about prostitution at the location. Detectives setup surveillance of the home and during that time, saw several vehicles pull into the driveway. The vehicles stayed for a brief period of time and then left.

Shortly after the vehicles left, detectives saw Ma, Bai and Shi leave the home, walking northbound on Starling Lane.

Bai stated that he and Ma lived at the home and gave detectives permission to search it. Detectives found a hand written ledger, or book of business transactions, and $825 on the kitchen table. The search also revealed two rooms that only had beds, towels and condoms.

Detectives then searched a prostitution website and found several ads soliciting prostitution. When detectives called the number listed on the ad, Bai's phone began to ring. Bai identified himself as a manager and said that he was not the "Big Boss."

Ma, Bai and Shi were booked into parish prison.