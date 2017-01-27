Three arrested for child exploitation in Baton Rouge

Left to right: White, Wiltcher, and Davis

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of three men on nearly 50 charges of child exploitation Friday.

Harold White, 31, of Metairie, Andrew Wiltcher, 25, of Oak Grove, and Justin Davis, 27, of Laplace, face multiple charges involving the exploitation of juveniles.

According to Landry, the arrrests were a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and several Louisiana Sheriff's offices.

White was arrested on 37 counts of indecent behavior with jeveniles under the age of 13 and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Wiltcher was arrested for nine counts of pornography involving juveniles and was booked into the West Carroll Correctional Center.

Davis was arrested on one count of pornography involving juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He was booked into the St. John Parish Jail.