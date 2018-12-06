Three arrested for beating elderly male, invading his home

HAMMOND - Three people have been arrested in connection to a brutal attack and home invasion last week.

Booking records show 28-year-old Jonathan Easley, 22-year-old Brandon Buras, and 41-year-old Christina Deangelo were each arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, armed robbery, and possession of illegal narcotics.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says on November 28, the armed suspects forced their way into a 65-year-old male's home on Deluxe Lake Drive in Hammond. Deputies say the suspects repeatedly beat the man in the face with their weapons, and ransacked his residence.

The following morning, officials responded to a call at a nearby hotel in response to a possible burglary. After investigating a search, deputies found various amounts of Schedule II drugs, as well as personal checks belonging to the 65-year-old male.

Easley, Buras, and Deangelo were eventually taken into custody and charged accordingly.