Three arrested at Louisiana oil pipeline protest

Monday, February 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Three people have been arrested at an oil pipeline construction site in south Louisiana.
  
An Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office commander confirmed Monday's arrest of three New Orleans residents at the site near Belle Rose.
  
Benjamin Quimby, Pippin Calder and Margaret Logue faced charges including resisting arrest. They were awaiting the setting of bail Monday evening.
  
Environmentalists have been fighting construction of a pipeline by Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC. Late last week, a federal judge agreed to temporarily block construction in the environmentally sensitive Atchafalaya Basin. The company began appeal efforts Monday.
  
Anne Rolfes, of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade environmental group, says the three arrested were among 50 demonstrators who protested Monday at a section of the pipeline project not affected by the judge's order.
