Three arrested after juvenile drugged, forced into prostitution

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police have arrested three alleged sex traffickers after finding a missing juvenile that had been abused and forced into prostitution.

Troopers were called to a hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans Saturday, according to WWL-TV. Once there, authorities found a 16-year-old missing girl who was listed as a runaway in their computer system.

While interviewing the girl authorities discovered she had been beaten, drugged, raped and "pimped out" by several men. After the interview, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit took over the case. The girl was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before she was returned to her family.

On Monday authorities arrested 39-year-old Jayson Figueroa, 23-year-old Cordarrell Roudolph, and a 17-year-old girl. According to WWL, Figuera and Roudolph allegedly drugged the girl and raped her while she was incapacitated.

The unidentified 17-year-old girl allegedly attempted to recruit the victim into prostitution, police said.

Figueroa and Roudolph were charged with trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, second-degree rape, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was booked for trafficking of a child for sexual purposes.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming.