Three arrested after drugs, guns found in university dorm room

BATON ROUGE- Three men were arrested after police saw a video of people waving guns around in a university dorm room.

On Feb 4. officers with the Southern University Police Department went to the dorm room where the video was shot. They found three men, three loaded firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. According to arrest reports, one of the guns was reported stolen.

The men were identified as 19-year-old Hinney Lewis, 19-year-old Ofari Berry and 21-year-old Erron Lucien.

Lewis is charged with simple possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Berry is charged with carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had an outstanding bench warrant.

Lucien is charged with simple possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone, carrying a firearm in a firearm free zone, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.