Three arrested after drug bust at Zachary home

By: Alicia Serrano

ZACHARY – The Zachary Police Department arrested three individuals on several drug charges after conducting a month-long investigation.

According to the police department, information was received after a traffic stop and a search warrant was obtained for a home located in the 8000 block of Lower Zachary Road.

Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia including bags, digital scales and smoking pipes in the home. Additionally, $250 in cash was seized.

As a result, 34-year-old Jessica Dies, 21-year-old Colby Bean and 28-year-old Zachary Vince were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute shcedule I and II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

