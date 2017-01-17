Three arrested after dropping crack pipes in front of police

CHARENTON - Three have been arrested for possession of crack cocaine as well as various other charges.

Ulysses Lumpkin Jr., 51, Tyrusha R. Charles, 35, and Carol Bowie, 54, were arrested Friday when police found the three sitting in two vehicles on Martin Luther King Road.

According to police, detectives noticed Lumpkin and Bowie drop pipes containing crack cocaine to the ground during questioning. Both of them are charged with obstruction of justice in addition to drug charges.

Detectives later found evidence that Charles sold the crack cocaine to Bowie. They also found marijuana and additional cocaine belonging to Charles.

All three were taken to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail is set at $20,000 for Charles. No bail has been set for Bowie or Lumpkin.