73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested after dropping crack pipes in front of police

1 hour 5 minutes 36 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 9:51 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CHARENTON - Three have been arrested for possession of crack cocaine as well as various other charges.

Ulysses Lumpkin Jr., 51, Tyrusha R. Charles, 35, and Carol Bowie, 54, were arrested Friday when police found the three sitting in two vehicles on Martin Luther King Road.

According to police, detectives noticed Lumpkin and Bowie drop pipes containing crack cocaine to the ground during questioning. Both of them are charged with obstruction of justice in addition to drug charges.

Detectives later found evidence that Charles sold the crack cocaine to Bowie. They also found marijuana and additional cocaine belonging to Charles.

All three were taken to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking.

Bail is set at $20,000 for Charles. No bail has been set for Bowie or Lumpkin.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days