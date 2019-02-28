Three arrested after drive-by shooting at 'rap party' in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - A trio of suspects were arrested Thursday after gunshots were fired during what deputies described as a "rap party" in Ascension Parish earlier this month.

According to the sheriff's office, three men were booked into the parish jail on charges tied to the Feb. 16 incident.

The suspected shooter,18-year-old Daniel Morris, was booked on charges of disturbing the peace, two counts illegal use of a weapon, two counts illegal use of a weapon on a highway, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and assault by drive-by shooting.

Tyler Melancon, 21, was also charged with disturbing the peace, four counts principal to illegal use of weapons, and assault by drive-by shooting. Donald Scott Jr., 20, was charged with obstruction of justice.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.