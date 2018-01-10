Three arrested after chase ends near Water Campus

BATON ROUGE - Three people are in custody after a short police chase ensued near LSU and downtown Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

The incident started around the area of West Chimes Street and Aster Street near the edge of LSU's campus.

A vehicle pursuit involving Baton Rouge Police ensued and ended on S River Road near The Water Campus.

The three suspects attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by police, according to BRPD.

Circumstances surrounding the chase are still unknown. Check back for updates.