56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested after chase ends near Water Campus

2 hours 7 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2018 Jan 9, 2018 January 09, 2018 10:12 PM January 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Three people are in custody after a short police chase ensued near LSU and downtown Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

The incident started around the area of West Chimes Street and Aster Street near the edge of LSU's campus.

A vehicle pursuit involving Baton Rouge Police ensued and ended on S River Road near The Water Campus. 

The three suspects attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by police, according to BRPD.

Circumstances surrounding the chase are still unknown. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days