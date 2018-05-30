Three arrested after body found in wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish

Photo: Powell, Rodrigue, Dugger

TICKFAW- Deputies have arrested three Tangipaha Parish residents in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found dumped in a rural part of the parish Tuesday.

Around 7:44 a.m. 43-year-old Bowen Dewey Soulier was reported missing by family members, according to a release. The family reported that they had not seen or heard from Souiler since last Friday.

According to the Tangiphahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the body was located around 2 p.m. in a wooded area off Oller Road.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cody Powell, 27-year-old Kayla Rodrigue, 19-year-old Darwin Dugger. Powell and Rodrigue were apprehended around 3:00 a.m. at the Hwy 190 Motel in Hammond.

Powell has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery by use of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Rodrigue was charged with obstruction of justice, principle to armed robbery, and principle to first-degree murder.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., TPSO detectives located Dugger at a residence in Independence. Dugger has been charged with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and armed robbery.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the victim planned to meet up with Rodrigue at a location in Tickfaw. It is believed that when Soulier arrived to meet Rodrigue, he was met by two other subjects who planned to rob him. Deputies say a brief struggle ensued and Soulier was shot and killed by one of male robbers.

The robbers then allegedly put Soulier’s body into his vehicle and traveled a short distance before unloading it on the side of the road near the corner of Oller and North Oller Road. After dumping his body, they then allegedly proceeded to drive the victim’s green Ford F 150 to the parish line in Uneedus where they set it on fire.