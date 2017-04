Three-alarm fire damages First Baptist Church in Cullen

CULLEN, La. - A community church is damaged after a late night fire in Cullen, local media reports.

According to KTBS, witnesses say the fire started around 10 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Cullen, located in the 1000 block of Henrietta White Boulevard.

Sources say the church may be a total loss.

No other information is immediately available. KTBS reports that fire crews remained on the scene as of 11 p.m.