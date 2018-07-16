82°
This is nuts: Second squirrel in a week causes power outages in EBR

1 hour 25 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 16 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
EAST BATON ROUGE - Over 2,700 residents in EBR are without power Monday morning.

The outages are impacting residents in Baker and Zachary. According to the Entergy outage map, the outage was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. According to an Entergy spokesperson, the outages were caused by a squirrel that got into some equipment at a substation. The spokesperson didn't say were the substation was located.

Monday's outages appear to be in the same area as the one reported last week that were also caused by a squirrel. 

Entergy estimates that power should be restored by 9 a.m.

