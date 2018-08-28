79°
Thousands without power in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people are without power as thunderstorms sweep through the area Tuesday afternoon.
About 2,300 homes in Baton Rouge were reportedly without power as the heavy rain settled in around 1:30 p.m.. A majority of the outages were reported just north of downtown and east of Airline Highway near Florida Boulevard.
Power is expected to be restored later this afternoon.
