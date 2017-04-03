Thousands without power due to severe weather conditions

The Baton Rouge area is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch

Thousands are without power this morning, due to severe weather conditions.

Both Demco and Entergy are reporting outages in several areas.

According to Entergy's website power outages are in the following areas: north of the Baton Rouge Airport and near South Choctaw and Florida Blvd.

Crews are currently out working to restore power. Residents should expect outages until 6 am.

We will continue to keep you updated on our morning newscast.