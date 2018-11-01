65°
Thousands without power due to severe thunderstorms

EAST BATON ROUGE - Thousands of customers are without power Thursday morning due to severe weather moving through the area.

In East Baton Rouge there are more than 2,000 affected, according to Entergy. The outages were reported around 3 a.m. The company says that crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. At this time, Entergy estimates power should be restored by 4 p.m. That time could change as damage assessments are completed.

According to DEMCO, 3,900 customers have been left in the dark in St. Helena Parish. That's 77 percent of the company's customers in that area. West Feliciana Parish has 3,050 without power and East Feliciana has more than 2,000. DEMCO didn't say when power would be restored.

WBRZ has team coverage of the severe storms moving through Louisiana. Be sure to watch 2une In this morning for updates.

