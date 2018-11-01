Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power due to severe thunderstorms
EAST BATON ROUGE - Thousands of customers are without power Thursday morning due to severe weather moving through the area.
Thousands without power in Central area. Entergy predicts it won’t be restored until later this morning @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Yechidw3lw— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) November 1, 2018
In East Baton Rouge there are more than 2,000 affected, according to Entergy. The outages were reported around 3 a.m. The company says that crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. At this time, Entergy estimates power should be restored by 4 p.m. That time could change as damage assessments are completed.
According to DEMCO, 3,900 customers have been left in the dark in St. Helena Parish. That's 77 percent of the company's customers in that area. West Feliciana Parish has 3,050 without power and East Feliciana has more than 2,000. DEMCO didn't say when power would be restored.
WBRZ has team coverage of the severe storms moving through Louisiana. Be sure to watch 2une In this morning for updates.
Here is what it feels like this morning, with a look at satellite and radar. Your forecast, @WBRZ | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/O6n9vWa4Bf— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 1, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A house divided: LSU, Alabama tension hits home for local family
-
Police identify man sought in connection with killing of Denham Springs couple
-
LSU parking passes skyrocket on secondary ticket-selling sites
-
Lines of people wait outside 13th gate for one last Halloween scare
-
Area school administrator accused of showing up drunk to school during alcohol...