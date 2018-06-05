Thousands without power as severe weather sweeps through capital area

BATON ROUGE - Thousands are without power as heavy wind and rain hit the capital area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Demco and Entergy, about 7,000 customers have lost power in East Baton Rouge Parish alone. Thousands more have lost electricity in Livingston and Pointe Coupee Parishes. West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and St. Helena are reporting about 500 outages a piece as well.

A majority of the outages are being reported in the northern parts of East Baton Rouge, especially north of the Baton Rouge airport.

Entergy says it's working to have power restored to a majority of households later this afternoon. Demco has not released an estimate as of the time of this post.